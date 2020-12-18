JD Coin Price Down 16.1% This Week (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JD Coin has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $121,766.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JD Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00136661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.00770426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00170855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00383659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00123323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00077482 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.