Jetcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $72,111.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $191,311.40 and approximately $72,111.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00399486 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.39 or 0.02475152 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

