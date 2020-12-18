Juggernaut Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for about $0.0989 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $46,408.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00134507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.00772181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00168162 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00383584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00124141 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00077705 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

