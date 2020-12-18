Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Shares Down 5.1%

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 547,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 184,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

KLDO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of -0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,143,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

