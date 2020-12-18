Kcash (KCASH) Price Tops $0.0219

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $1.53 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Kcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex.

Kcash Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

