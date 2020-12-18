Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
KDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.
Shares of NYSE KDP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,321,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $31.48.
In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 137,365 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.
