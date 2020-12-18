Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

KDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE KDP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,321,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 137,365 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

