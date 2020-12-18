Kevin C. Eichler Sells 4,405 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $397,551.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 958,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,294. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after buying an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $20,097,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

