KeyCorp Upgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Overweight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

AKR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

