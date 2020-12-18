KeyCorp Upgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to “Overweight”

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,758,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,289,000 after purchasing an additional 458,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,229 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,986,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,970,000 after purchasing an additional 260,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,364 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

