KeyCorp Upgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to “Overweight”

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,758,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,289,000 after purchasing an additional 458,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,229 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,986,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,970,000 after purchasing an additional 260,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,364 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Analyst Recommendations for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit