KeyCorp Upgrades Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to Overweight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INGN. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $41.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $908.39 million, a PE ratio of -456.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $442,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Inogen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Inogen by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Inogen by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 148,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

