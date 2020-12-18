KickCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00058700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00382750 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.40 or 0.02481563 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

