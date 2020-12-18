King Street Capital Management L.P. Has $129.74 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105,000 shares during the quarter. Aramark comprises approximately 12.4% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. King Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $129,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aramark by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,623,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,396,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth about $12,820,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 40.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after buying an additional 558,056 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARMK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.86. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

