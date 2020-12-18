King Street Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.05 Million in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. Bloomin’ Brands makes up approximately 0.3% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 987,624 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,331,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after buying an additional 560,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 251.5% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 606,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 433,790 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. 74,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.96. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

