King Street Capital Management L.P. Invests $58.79 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,260,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $58,792,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 5.6% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. King Street Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Las Vegas Sands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,770 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,350,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

LVS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $57.43. 5,656,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,611,309. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

