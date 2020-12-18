King Street Capital Management L.P. Takes $15.17 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 410,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,174,000. Essent Group accounts for 1.5% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. King Street Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Essent Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

ESNT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. 2,098,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,409. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $53.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

