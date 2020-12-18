King Street Capital Management L.P. Takes $35.55 Million Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,020,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,554,000. Denbury accounts for 3.4% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at $10,311,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth $368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $1,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth $1,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. 3,072,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 4.09. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $27.33.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 51,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $977,952.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,106,779 shares of company stock worth $25,351,670. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

