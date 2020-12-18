Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Cap Achieves $2.46 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $988,060.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00137424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00766860 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00171809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381554 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00077660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00122431 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.