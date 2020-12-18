KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $222.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KLA by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 21.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 441,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,610,000 after purchasing an additional 78,074 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 86.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,069 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.52. The stock had a trading volume of 24,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,689. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.73. KLA has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $268.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

