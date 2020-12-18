Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Research analysts at Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $851.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.79 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 607,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 420,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

