KraneShares FTSE Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Trading 1.4% Higher

KraneShares FTSE Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.55. 9,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 31,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares FTSE Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares FTSE Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 20.54% of KraneShares FTSE Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

