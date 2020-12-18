Lake Street Capital Increases Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $20.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATEC. Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Get Alphatec alerts:

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. 38,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,354. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 86.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 553,273 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 958,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alphatec by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 61,793 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.