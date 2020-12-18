Largo Coin (LRG) Price Reaches $10.00 on Top Exchanges

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Largo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $10.00 or 0.00043186 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Largo Coin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Largo Coin has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and $1.88 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00137428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.00769808 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00200507 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00380920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00078076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00123025 BTC.

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io . The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.