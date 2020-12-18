Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LEN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.26.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.84. 6,059,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $141,909.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,964 shares of company stock worth $13,626,118 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.