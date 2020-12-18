LEOcoin Trading Up 1.8% This Week (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.26 or 0.02827124 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00470645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.92 or 0.01353880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00671497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00324014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00079758 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.