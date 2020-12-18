LikeCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $56,682.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $56,682.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00380801 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00027684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $558.84 or 0.02454404 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,010,836,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,284,851 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

