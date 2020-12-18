Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Raised to $82.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Linamar from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Linamar from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Get Linamar alerts:

OTCMKTS LIMAF traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. 1,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.