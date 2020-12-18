LiquidApps Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $7.55 million and $440.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,049,641,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,873,695 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

