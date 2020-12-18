Litecoin Plus Trading Up 33.7% This Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $90,884.40 and approximately $59.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,695.12 or 3.10462349 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026765 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.