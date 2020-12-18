Lition Market Cap Hits $1.65 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Lition token can now be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, ProBit Exchange and Bibox. Lition has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $145,427.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lition has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,174.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $657.57 or 0.02837420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.00468934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.31 or 0.01347614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00676966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00321765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00027918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00085619 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Bibox, Dcoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.