LockTrip (LOC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,926.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $7,926.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033972 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

