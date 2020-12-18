Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) (TSE:LN) Trading Down 5.3%

Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) (TSE:LN) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.54. 135,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 46,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$1.18 price objective for the company.

Get Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of C$61.72 million and a P/E ratio of -20.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67.

Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) (TSE:LN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) (TSE:LN)

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Yindi project located in the southern part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt; and the Makapela project situated in the western part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.