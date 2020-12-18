LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 225 ($2.94).

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of LON LMP traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.00). The company had a trading volume of 4,304,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,646. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 226 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £1,150,000 ($1,502,482.36).

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

