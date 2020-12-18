LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $225.03

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $225.03 and traded as high as $232.00. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) shares last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 2,501,220 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 224.17 ($2.93).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.14. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

In other LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £1,150,000 ($1,502,482.36).

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) Company Profile (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

