Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) (LON:LBE) Trading Down 0.5%

Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) (LON:LBE) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.13 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 81.13 ($1.06). 8,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 55,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.34.

Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) Company Profile (LON:LBE)

Longboat Energy plc intends to focus on the North Sea oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

