Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) (LON:LBE) Trading Down 0.5%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) (LON:LBE) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.13 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 81.13 ($1.06). 8,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 55,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.34.

Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) Company Profile (LON:LBE)

Longboat Energy plc intends to focus on the North Sea oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit