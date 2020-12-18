Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $24.70. 20,337,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 714% from the average session volume of 2,499,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

