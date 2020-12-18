Magnum (MGM) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00135128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00778443 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00168938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00387960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00125328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

