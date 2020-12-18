MalwareChain Achieves Market Cap of $184,574.63 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One MalwareChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded up 67.8% against the US dollar. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $184,574.63 and approximately $677.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00110566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004934 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001852 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MalwareChain (MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,250,170 coins. MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com . The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

MalwareChain Coin Trading

MalwareChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MalwareChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MalwareChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

