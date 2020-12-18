Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 570,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 281,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 191.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 292,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 192,021 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.