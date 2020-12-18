Maro Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $9.87 million and $764,614.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00058975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00376333 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00026421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.93 or 0.02472608 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 916,689,791 coins and its circulating supply is 459,664,635 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.