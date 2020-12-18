Maverick Chain Reaches Market Cap of $221,238.66 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $221,238.66 and $2,249.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00138494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00768351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00173146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00383578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00122622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00077372 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.