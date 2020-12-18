M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.81

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.81 and traded as high as $84.00. M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) shares last traded at $83.20, with a volume of 66,338 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £96.04 million and a PE ratio of -82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.92.

About M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

