Mchain (MAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $79.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Mchain has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $47,186.50 and $79.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002815 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002198 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007125 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000182 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001406 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 51,588,200 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

Mchain Coin Trading

Mchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.