MCO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.39 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One MCO token can currently be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00012338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bit-Z, Coinnest and Cashierest. During the last week, MCO has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. MCO has a market capitalization of $44.75 million and $15.39 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00058482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00384874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.86 or 0.02477410 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . MCO’s official website is crypto.com

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, IDEX, EXX, Bittrex, Gate.io, YoBit, Liqui, Bit-Z, DDEX, Upbit, BigONE, Coinrail, LATOKEN, ABCC, Coinnest, Binance, Huobi, Cobinhood, Cashierest, HitBTC, Livecoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

