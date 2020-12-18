MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,112.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.00 or 0.02816664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00467021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.15 or 0.01341895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00670732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00320907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00027918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00079613 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

