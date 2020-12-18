MedicCoin Market Capitalization Hits $36,818.94 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 73% higher against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $36,818.94 and approximately $13.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016530 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003205 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

