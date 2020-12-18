Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.85. Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

About Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH)

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

