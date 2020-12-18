Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Down 6.1%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $139.04 and last traded at $140.12. 838,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 321,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

