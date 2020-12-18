Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0115 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $450,920.00 and $79.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.40 or 0.00472804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000291 BTC.

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,333,775 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

