Meta (MTA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Meta has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Meta has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and $1.28 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00004803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00137424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00766860 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00171809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381554 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00077660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00122431 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,950,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,270,119 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

