Metacoin Price Up 36.6% Over Last 7 Days (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $96.47 million and $41,655.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metacoin has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00399037 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00027170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $568.92 or 0.02464610 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,381,652 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

